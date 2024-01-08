Body found in local dam believed to be man missing since November

A body discovered inside a ute, submerged in a dam on a property between Quandialla and Caragabal is believed to be local missing man Malcolm McAlister.
NSW Police attended a property on the Quandialla to Caragabal Road at about 9:30 am on Thursday December 21, 2023, after a report there was a vehicle found found submerged in the dam on private property.
Local police established a crime scene prior to removing the vehicle and recovering the body of the man who had not yet been formally identified but is believed to be missing man Malcolm McAlister.
Malcolm was last seen in his ute at the Quandialla/Bimbi turn off on November 20, 2023 and was reported missing by his mother and father after not being in contact after visiting them earlier that morning.
Malcolm's family were concerned for his welfare with the missing man suffering from epilepsy and was described by his parents as acting erratically when they had seen him the morning he disappeared.
According to Malcolm's brother his two kelpies, Tiger (black and tan) and Carmody (cream coloured) are also missing.
For a month his family pleaded with the community for any information that may have helped lead them to the whereabouts of Malcolm.
Police have said an investigation is now underway into the circumstances of the death of the man found in the vehicle under Strike Force Gibingbell and a report will be prepared for the Coroner.
