Australia Day Honour 'a privilege' for Mr Gleeson

Rebecca Hewson
By Rebecca Hewson
January 26 2024 - 11:34am
Mr Eris Gleeson has thanked his wife for her support that allowed him to do so much for the community.
Local solicitor Eris Gleeson has been awarded an Australia Day Honour for his service to the community through all of the various groups and organisations he is a part of.

