Cyclist fatality after failure to stop collision near Grenfell

Local police are appealing for information or dashcam footage after a cyclist died in what police believe was a failure to stop collision on Monday near Grenfell.
Police now believe they know the type of vehicle that struck the cyclist from recovering debris left at the scene of the incident.
"Today we are appealing for witnesses to come forward following the death of a cyclist in an alleged failure to stop crash on the Henry Lawson Way, Glenelg near Grenfell," Officer in Charge of Young Police Station Inspector Adrian Matthews said.
According to police the man was found unconscious on the side of the Henry Lawson Highway.
"About 11.10am Monday 25 March 2024, emergency services responded to Henry Lawson Way, Grenfell, following reports a cyclist had been found unconscious," Inspector Matthews said.
According to police NSW Ambulance paramedics treated the cyclist who is believed to be a 67-year-old man, however, he died at the scene.
"The Crash Investigation Unit with the assistance from detectives of the Hume Police District established a crime scene and began an investigation," Inspector Matthews said.
On Tuesday police held a press conference at the Young Police Station to appeal to the public for any information in regards to the incident.
The man was found unconsious on the side of the road on the Forbes side of Grenfell along the Henry Lawson Highway between town and Glenelg.
"We now believe the collision happened between 8.15am and 8.30am," Inspector Matthews said.
"We believe the vehicle may have been travelling from Glenelg to Grenfell.
"Police are appealing for anyone who may have seen an F Series Isuzu truck with a missing passenger side window or damage to the passenger door to contact police," he said.
"Police are also appealing for anyone with dashcam footage that may have seen the car in the leadup to the crash, or the cyclist, who was wearing high-visibility clothing to come forward."
Inspector Matthews is urging the region to keep an eye out for the alleged vehicle involved.
"The important thing I would like to point out is the F-Series truck, we're very confident that's the type of vehicle, there was debris left at the scene, so I would ask people to certainly keep an eye out or notice or inspect any damage or see damage to that type of vehicle in their fleet to please contact police," Inspector Matthews said. I'd like to stress anyone with any dashcam to please contact police."
Inspector Matthews also urged the public to do the right thing on the road and make sure that they follow the road rules, especially around cyclists.
"My message to the public is that the road is there for everyone, the road is there to share, please look out for cyclists and certainly if you believe you have hit someone, then please stop and render assistance," Inspector Matthews said.
Police have said a report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.