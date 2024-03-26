The Young Witness
Man arrested following cyclist fatality near Grenfell

Rebecca Hewson
By Rebecca Hewson
March 27 2024 - 4:33am
Police have arrested the man suspected of leaving a 67-year-old Grenfell cyclist following an alleged collision on the side of the Henry Lawson Way on Monday morning.

