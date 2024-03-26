Man arrested following cyclist fatality near Grenfell

Police have arrested the man suspected of leaving a 67-year-old Grenfell cyclist following an alleged collision on the side of the Henry Lawson Way on Monday morning.
Police reported a 67-year-old man was found unconscious on the side of the Henry Lawson Way at 11.10am on Monday morning after a suspected fail to stop crash. Following an appeal from police for public help in finding the driver of the vehicle that they believed was a F-Series Isuzu truck a man was stopped at and arrested on Tuesday.
"A man will appear in court today (Wednesday March 27, 2024) charged following the death of a cyclist in an alleged failed-to-stop crash," police said.
OIC Inspector Adrian Matthews said police believed the incident occurred between 8.30am and 8.15am on Monday morning and they were able to identify the vehicle involved due to debris found at the scene.
"The important thing I would like to point out is the F-Series truck, we're very confident that's the type of vehicle, there was debris left at the scene," Inspector Matthews said during the police appeal on Tuesday.
By Tuesday afternoon police had arrested a suspect in the fatality.
"Following inquiries, a 39-year-old man was arrested during a traffic stop south of Forbes just before 3.30pm Tuesday 26 March 2024. He was taken to Grenfell Police Station," police said.
"Police will allege in court that the man was the driver of a F Series Isuzu truck at the time the cyclist was struck and fatally injured.
"The man was charged with fail to stop and assist after vehicle impact causing death."
The man was refused bail to appear at Wagga Wagga Local Court on Wednesday.
Inspector Matthews also had an important and timely message to motorists: "My message to the public is that the road is there for everyone, the road is there to share, please look out for cyclists and certainly if you believe you have hit someone, then please stop and render assistance," Inspector Matthews said.
Police have said a report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.
Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.
