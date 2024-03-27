Alleged hit and run driver appears in court

The man arrested on Tuesday in relation to the fatality of a Grenfell cyclist has appeared in Wagga Local Court on Wednesday.
Maurice Bopp, 39, from Parkes, is a New Zealand citizen, however has residency in Australia.
He was arrested by police during a traffic stop around 3.30pm on Tuesday afternoon and charged with fail to stop and assist after vehicle impact causing death.
Bopp was granted conditional bail in Wagga Local Court when he appeared before Magistrate R Hosking.
As part of his bail conditions Bopp must hand over his passport to authorities, not to apply for a passport, not to enter any international airport or other point of departure from Australia, not commit any offences and comply with a residential curfew as well as report for bail at Parkes Police Station, once daily between 6.00am and 8.00pm seven days a week.
Bopp will next appear in Young Local Court on May 1, 2024.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.