Around 100 shearers will put speed, skill and precision to the test when the Boorowa Quick Shear returns with an $11,000 prize pool during the Boorowa Irish Woolfest weekend.

The competition will be held at the Boorowa Ex-Services & Citizens Club in Pudman Street, on Saturday October 3, running from 11am to 3pm.

Committee chair Andrew “Fordy” Ford said the event had been part of the October long weekend since 1998, when it began at the Courthouse Hotel.

It later moved to the Ram and Stallion Hotel, returned to the Courthouse and is now based at the Ex-Services & Citizens Club.

Mr Ford became involved around 2003 and has chaired the committee since 2005.

He said each competitor shears one sheep, with the result coming down to speed, the cleanliness of the job and three green lights from the judges.

“If they’ve got the goods,” he said.

Over the years, competitors have travelled from New Zealand, Western Australia, South Australia and Queensland to take part.

This year’s $11,000 prize pool will be spread across six events, with around 100 competitors expected.

Among the crowd favourites is the Great Aussie Challenge, where one team member eats a pie, another shears a sheep and the third sculls a schooner of beer.

But behind the showdown is a strong connection to Boorowa’s wool history.

Mr Ford said Boorowa was once one of the country’s major wool-producing areas, with large numbers of shearers working across the district and some of Australia’s finest merino wool produced locally.

“Shearing really is a sport,” he said.

The Saturday program will begin at the Club with lawn bowls from 9:30am before the Quick Shear gets underway.

From 3pm, the action moves to Boorowa Park for Saturday Fringe Fun, with children’s activities, food stalls, a movie under the stars and a fireworks finale.

Mr Ford said the expanding Saturday program was helping the Boorowa Irish Woolfest grow into a true multi-day celebration.