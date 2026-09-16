Hilltops Council is asking residents to have their say on local services, facilities and future priorities through its 2026 Community Satisfaction Survey.

The annual survey is used to measure community satisfaction, identify areas for improvement and track changes in residents’ views over time.

Results from the 2025 survey highlighted concerns about ageing water infrastructure, pothole repairs and road maintenance, while library services and Council’s customer service team received strong feedback.

Council said it had continued to respond to concerns raised in last year’s survey, including through road maintenance works such as pavement patching, shoulder repairs, drainage maintenance, kerb and gutter repairs and road resheeting.

Pool management was another issue raised by residents in 2025.

Acting General Manager Sarah Karaitiana said Council had since taken over management of all four aquatic centres.

“Since then, following community feedback, Council has taken over management of all four aquatic centres and significantly improved customer experience,” Ms Karaitiana said.

“The 2026 survey provides an opportunity for the community to tell us whether we’re heading in the right direction and where further improvements may be needed.”

This year’s survey asks residents to rate Council services and facilities, overall performance, priorities for future investment and service delivery, and opportunities for improvement.

Responses will be analysed and reported to Council, with the findings used to help guide future planning and service delivery.

The 2026 Community Satisfaction Survey is now open until 5pm on October 16, 2026.