For women and children escaping domestic and family violence in the Hilltops, finding somewhere safe to stay can be one of the biggest obstacles to leaving an abusive relationship.

Figures from Young Crisis Accommodation Centre (YCAC) reveal the pressure on local crisis accommodation, with 30 women unable to be offered refuge accommodation at Margaret House over the past 12 months because it was already at capacity.

YCAC continued working tirelessly with the women to help them find alternative accommodation and access the support they needed.

During the same period, the refuge accommodated five women and six children, highlighting the challenges of providing immediate safety while helping families secure longer-term housing.

YCAC manager Kerri Palmer said the shortage of safe and affordable housing remained one of the greatest challenges facing people experiencing domestic and family violence in our region.

"One of the greatest challenges we continue to face is the lack of safe and affordable housing," Ms Palmer said.

"For people experiencing domestic and family violence, having somewhere safe to go is often one of the biggest barriers to leaving an abusive relationship."

YCAC supported more than 450 people experiencing homelessness or housing insecurity during the last financial year, with 211 identifying domestic and family violence as their main reason for seeking assistance.

The centre works in partnership with the Margaret House Committee, which provides crisis accommodation for women and children.

However, the shortage of suitable long-term housing is creating further pressure on limited refuge spaces.

"The housing crisis has also meant that people are remaining in crisis accommodation for longer periods because suitable long-term housing is so difficult to secure," Ms Palmer said.

Beyond the immediate need for shelter, leaving an abusive relationship can involve significant safety risks, financial barriers, children to consider and fears about what may happen next.

Ms Palmer said these complexities were often overlooked when people questioned why someone remained in an abusive relationship.

"We often hear people ask, 'Why don't they just leave?' when perhaps the more important question is, 'What can we do to help them feel safe and supported?'

YCAC caseworkers assist people experiencing domestic and family violence through safety planning, advocacy, accommodation assistance, referrals, court support and ongoing case management.

The organisation also works closely with police, health, housing and community services to help people access appropriate support.

The challenges facing local women and families are among the issues being highlighted through the Paint the Hilltops Purple awareness campaign on November 20.

The campaign encourages residents to recognise that domestic and family violence is not always physical or visible, and that creating a safer community requires more than simply encouraging someone to leave.

For those experiencing abuse, knowing that support is available and that they will be listened to without judgement can be an important first step towards safety.