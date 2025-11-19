Young High School student Johann Rothe's winning roundabout has been brought to life by Hilltops Council and locals can all admire his design in the middle of Young.

At the 2025 Young Careers Expo held back in May there was a creative challenge put out to students and locals in attendance.

The competition called on young people to design a concept for the centre island of a local roundabout using elements such as flowers, shrubs, mulch and other landscaping features.

There were a large number of entries in the competition, with several honourable mentions made to local students for their designs, however, there was only one winner, Johann.

"The competition aimed to inspire creativity and community pride while giving participants a chance to see their ideas come to life in a real world setting," Hilltops Council said.

"Entries showcased innovative designs that reflected sustainability, aesthetics and functionality.

"After careful consideration, Young High student Johann Rothe was selected as the winner for his outstanding and imaginative design.

"Johann's concept stood out for its originality and thoughtful approach to enhancing the visual appeal of the roundabout while promoting environmental awareness."

Johann's design was brought to life last week by Hilltops Council's open spaces staff on the roundabout at the corner of Boorowa and Main Streets in Young, near Donges IGA.

"Thank you to Johann and staff for working together to create a lasting contribution for the community to enjoy," Council said.

"Hilltops Council congratulates Johann on this achievement and thanks all participants for their enthusiasm and creativity."