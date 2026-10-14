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$594,000 grant to improve emergency department

<p>Facility manager Jessica Pavese, maintenance manager Jordan Holliday and capital works manager Steve Dewar. PHOTO: Russ Haylock</p>\\n
<p>Facility manager Jessica Pavese, maintenance manager Jordan Holliday and capital works manager Steve Dewar. PHOTO: Russ Haylock</p>\\n

Facility manager Jessica Pavese, maintenance manager Jordan Holliday and capital works manager Steve Dewar. PHOTO: Russ Haylock

Planning now underway to improve ED facility.
Russ Haylock
October 14, 2026 • 05:00

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