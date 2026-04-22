There were smiles, laughter and a few tears as family, friends and community members gathered to witness a moment many felt was long overdue — the formal recognition of Galong’s John Killick with a Medal of the Order of Australia.

The 88-year-old was honoured for decades of service to his rural community, with the ceremony linking the small village of Galong to the nation’s highest office.

Although unable to attend in person, Governor-General Sam Mostyn addressed Mr Killick and those gathered via video, describing him as someone who “represents the very best of us.”

“Your work is very valuable… you’ve been a leader in your community for over 60 years,” she said.

“On behalf of all Australians, I want to thank you and your family for everything you’ve done for this country and continue to do.”

The medal was presented on behalf of the Governor-General by members of her office, with Nathan Leonard pinning the medal during the ceremony alongside colleague Kate Buxton.

The citation recognised Mr Killick as a tireless advocate for Galong, reflecting decades of behind-the-scenes service across local organisations.

Over the years, he has supported older residents, helped strengthen civic life and played a role in ensuring traditions such as ANZAC Day services and Clean Up Australia Day continued year after year.

His contribution has included leadership roles with the Galong and District Progress Association, more than 30 years as Board Secretary at St Lawrence Home Retirement Village, and 45 years as a Justice of the Peace — a body of work that has earned him a reputation as dependable, modest and deeply committed to community.

Surrounded by generations of family and members of the local community at Mercy Care Centre in Young, Mr Killick remained characteristically humble, admitting he was surprised by the honour.

“Great gathering… I’m very surprised,” he said.

In an emotional response, he thanked those who had supported him throughout his life.

“I do appreciate the people who have contributed to me achieving the award,” he said.

“Many thanks to my wife and family who have supported me over the years… and to the Galong community members for their trust.”

His wife, Joan, said her husband had spent a lifetime giving back to the place he has always called home.

“John was born and bred in Galong, and whatever he could do in the community, he did,” she said. 'I am very proud of him'.

That contribution extended across many areas of community life, including service as a volunteer firefighter, where Mr Killick reflected on how times had changed.

“We just got in and did what needed to be done,” he said. “We didn’t think too much about risk or insurance… not like today.”

With a chuckle, he recalled being called out to follow steam trains passing through the district.

“I had to follow them in case they caught on fire,” he said.

Currently receiving care, Mr Killick also took time to acknowledge staff at Mercy Care Centre, describing their care as “second to none” and expressing gratitude for the way he had been looked after.

Mercy Care Centre Young operations manager Mary Lou Cusack said staff were honoured to be part of the occasion.

“John has been very humble about all his contributions,” she said. “Our staff were thrilled to be a part of this important occasion with him.”

Adding a touch of humour to the day, Mr Killick shared light-hearted observations about life in care, drawing smiles from those gathered and reinforcing the warmth and character that have defined his role in the community.

Despite the recognition, he made it clear his commitment had never been about accolades.

“If I was 30 years younger, I’d be taking it on again tomorrow,” he said.

Family members also reflected on the man behind the award, recalling simple moments, long conversations, shared stories and the way he makes the most of every day.

Governor-General Mostyn said the honour reflected an “extraordinary legacy” built over a lifetime of caring for others and strengthening community.

“It’s very important in Australia that we do recognise people like you,” she said.

The ceremony, attended by multiple generations of family alongside long-time community members, was a powerful reminder of the quiet, consistent work that underpins rural communities — and the people who dedicate their lives to keeping them strong.