There was something special in the air at The Barnes Store Emporium and Café in Murrumburrah on Saturday, 12 April, as laughter, colour and creativity came together for the Create a Magic Garden workshop. By all accounts, it was nothing short of a magical success.

Local children rolled up their sleeves, donned their aprons, and set about transforming simple terracotta pots into vibrant works of art. Glitter, paint, tiny figurines and a healthy dose of imagination turned each pot into a miniature world - complete with fairies, gnomes, dragons and whimsical garden scenes.

But this was no ordinary craft session. Each child also stepped into the role of a dragon tamer. Alongside their creations, participants were given their very own dragon figurine to adopt, complete with an official Adoption Certificate.

The certificates carried a magical pledge that delighted participants and brought the experience to life: “I vow to be a steadfast dragon tamer, ensuring no dragon hunters, enchanted nets, or treasure seekers come near.”

This imaginative element added a powerful layer of storytelling and ownership, with children proudly introducing their dragons and carefully designing gardens fit for such special companions.

The joy was immediate and unmistakable. Small hands held up paint-covered masterpieces, faces lit up with excitement as each creation took shape. There was plenty of colour and not just on the pots, but on hands, arms and the occasional cheek. It was all part of the fun of a truly immersive, creative experience.

Beyond the individual creations, the workshop fostered something even more valuable: connection. Children shared ideas, helped one another, and collaborated on a large group artwork that captured the energy of the day - bold, bright and full of life.

A key part of the workshop’s success was the welcoming and creative environment provided by the Barnes Store Emporium and Café. Owners Wendy and Steve Byrne have been incredibly supportive of Centaine Waldon in launching the Maker and Creator Workshops, opening their space to new ideas and helping create a setting where families feel comfortable, inspired and connected. Their support reflects the important role local businesses play in enabling community-led initiatives to thrive.

Parents and carers looked on as the space buzzed with activity, with many commenting on how rare and valuable it is to have opportunities like this locally, where creativity, community and play come together so naturally.

While the day was centred on fun, it also quietly reflects the intent of the Harden-Murrumburrah Community Action Plan. In particular, its focus on creating opportunities for young people, strengthening community participation, and activating local spaces in meaningful ways.

Melissa Pinney, CEO of the Harden-Murrumburrah Regional Development Corporation (HRDC) acknowledged the significance of the initiative.

“HRDC congratulates Centaine on launching the Maker and Creator Workshops. This is exactly the kind of grassroots initiative that brings our Community Action Plan to life. Creating spaces where young people can connect, create and feel inspired is critical to our community’s future. We see these workshops becoming a valuable and enduring asset for Harden-Murrumburrah.”

The success of the Create a Magic Garden workshop suggests this is just the beginning. With strong community interest and clear enjoyment from participants, the Maker and Creator Workshops are well positioned to grow into a regular and much-loved feature of the local calendar.

And if Saturday was anything to go by, there’s plenty more magic to come.