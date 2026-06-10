The Young Brigade of the Rural Fire Service (RFS) has had new artwork installed on its category one tanker created for the NSW Rural Fire Service by Young based artist Stewart James.

The artwork titled ‘One Fire, Shared Purpose' visually represents the strength, unity and shared commitment of the people who serve and protect communities across the Western Area.

District Manager Andrew Dillon said the South West Slopes Rural Fire Service would like to thank Stewart James for producing the artwork for the Young Tanker.

"The artwork looks fantastic," he said.

"The Young Rural Fire Brigade were keen to have the artwork displayed on their truck and immediately saw the opportunity to connect with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people within the community."

Stewart James said the Western Area Command of the Rural Fire Service wanted to commission him to create the artwork which would be used as a watermark on assets throughout the command including vehicles, uniforms and other items.

On the design of the artwork, Mr James said he was mindful of the core values of the RFS and the similarities of cultural practice and the fire control and mitigations the Rural Fire Service has.

H said he came up with the name and the design taking the two worlds and trying to combine them together to create a story.

‘One Fire, Shared Purpose' touches on both sides of the story, Mr James said, including touching on what the RFS does and aligning them to those to the cultural aspects as well.

The Young Brigade will have the tanker out and about at community events around Young in the near future allowing community members to see the beautiful artwork for themselves.