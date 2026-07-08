After 38 years of service in the Australian Army, Sharon Chase is preparing for a new chapter in familiar surroundings.

Ms Chase, who has retired as a Warrant Officer Class Two, has returned to Young to be closer to her parents, family and the community she has long considered home.

Born in Lake Cargelligo in 1970, Ms Chase lived there until her family moved to Young in 1987. Even before then, Young was already a familiar place, with regular visits to see her grandparents and other relatives.

Rather than completing Years 11 and 12, she undertook a year-long secretarial traineeship in Young, but by that stage, the idea of an Army career had already been planted.

“When I was about 14 years old a Defence career team visited our school,” Ms Chase said.

“It sounded like a good career option. A couple of years later Mum brought home the paperwork, I had a read, signed up and the rest is history.”

That decision led to almost four decades in uniform, with postings, courses and deployments taking her across Australia and overseas.

Ms Chase said Army life began shaping her from the moment she stepped off the bus at Kapooka.

“Throughout my career I was met with challenges, both professional and personal,” she said.

“The experience of meeting these challenges and finding solutions has taught me resilience.”

She said the Defence values of service, courage, respect, integrity and excellence became the professional standards she set for herself throughout her career.

“Mind you, I didn’t always get it right,” she said.

Among the postings that left a lasting impression was her time at the Parachute Training School in Nowra from 1992 to 1995.

During that posting, Ms Chase completed a Basic Parachute Course and received her wings. What began as part of her Army career also became a weekend hobby.

“I also ended up with a hobby of parachuting on weekends,” she said.

“I always said I’d rather jump out of a plane than land in one.”

Another proud milestone was her promotion to Warrant Officer Class Two, which she described as one of the most meaningful moments of her career.

“It’s a significant change being promoted from a Sergeant to a Warrant Officer,” she said.

“Kind of like going from a supervisor to a manager.”

Ms Chase was also proud to receive an Australia Day Medallion for her work as a Regimental Police Sergeant at the Army Logistics Training Centre in Albury-Wodonga.

Despite the title, she said the role was not police work but involved working under the Regimental Sergeant Major with responsibility for the duty system and all that it involved.

Over 38 years, Ms Chase witnessed major changes within the Army, from equipment, safety and communication to lifestyle, benefits, uniforms and culture.

“I’ve seen everything from the changes in uniform to the transformation of the Army culture,” she said.

Her service also included deployments to Timor in 2000, 2002 and 2007, and Afghanistan in 2008.

Ms Chase said those experiences stayed with her and continued to have an impact.

Her retirement followed a medical discharge after the impact of years of service and deployments began to catch up with her.

Ms Chase said that impact did not come all at once. For many years, she kept going, moving from role to role and doing what needed to be done.

It was only later, during a quieter posting, that she found she had more time to think and reflect on what she had seen, including the contrast between life at home and the lives of people in places where she had served.

“I went to a unit where it was a lot slower, and I had more time to think,” she said.

“I didn’t realise it was actually affecting me.”

“You change indefinitely. There’s no going back to what you were before.”

She said the transition out of Army life was significant, but she had been well supported through the process, including through Army transition, rehabilitation and welfare support.

“It’s scary,” she said.

“The Army isn’t just a job, it’s a culture. It’s a complete transition. I have to re-learn to adapt to a civilian lifestyle.”

She said support for personnel leaving Defence had changed greatly over time.

“There is a whole bunch of stuff now in the Army to help you out,” she said.

“I was quite impressed, actually. I had quite a good discharge. It was really good.”

For Ms Chase, returning to Young is about being closer to the people who have supported her throughout her career.

Between postings to places such as North Queensland, Adelaide and Melbourne, along with courses and deployments, time with family over the past 38 years has been limited.

“My parents and other family members are in Young,” she said.

“I also find Young to be a great community and an area I’m familiar with.”

Ms Chase said her parents were extremely proud of her Army career and had always been supportive, even though they naturally worried during her overseas deployments.

“Of course they worried when I went overseas, most parents do,” she said.

“But they were very supportive.”

Ms Chase said she had also been supported through difficult times by her wife of 17 years, Shelley, who works as an interstate truck driver.

“She is a rare gem and I’m lucky to have her in my life,” she said.

Now, instead of returning for short visits, Ms Chase is part of everyday family life again.

“It’s really nice to be in the same town with them,” she said.

She said her family was loving having her back in Young, with even the simplest things taking on new meaning.

“One thing Mum said to me was, ‘Everyone else’s daughter is at bingo, and now I can have you come to bingo as well’,” Ms Chase said.

“It’s those little things.”

While she is still settling in and unpacking boxes, Ms Chase is looking forward to reconnecting with her artistic side and joining local art groups.

Further down the track, she may also look into volunteer roles.

For young people considering their own future in the Defence Force, Ms Chase said the Australian Defence Force offered a career unlike any other.

“The ADF is a unique and rewarding career,” she said.

“It’s a chance for adventure, travel, meaningful work and lifelong friendships.

If you want something different then the ADF is for you.”