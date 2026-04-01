Saturday, 25 April 2026, is ANZAC Day and commemorative services are being held across the Hilltops Region. These services give the public, ex-service personnel, and those currently serving the opportunity to remember the fallen and reflect on and pay their respects to those involved in the events that took place during WWI, WWII, and all conflicts since then.

The following services will take place across the Hilltops and all descendants wearing medals are welcome to join the marches:

BENDICK MURRELL

Wreath-laying ceremony at Bendick Murrell Memorial Hall from 9:00 am

BOOROWA

Dawn Service at Boorowa Memorial from 6:00 am followed by ‘gunfire’ breakfast.

Boorowa march will start at 10:30 am. Participants are asked to assemble at 10:15 am adjacent to the Old Court House Grounds. The march will continue from the corner of Queen and Marsden Street to the War Memorial for the service at 11 am.

BRIBBAREE

Bribbaree service at the Cenotaph in ANZAC Park, including a wreath laying at 4:00 pm.

CROWTHER

A wreath-laying ceremony will be held at the Crowther Memorial Gates at 10:15 am.

GALONG

Dawn Service will be held at 6:00 am in front of the Galong Memorial Hall, followed by breakfast in the hall.

HARDEN-MURRUMBURRAH

Dawn Service at Newson Park, Harden, from 6:00 am.

Harden’s march will start at 10:45 am. Participants are asked to meet at 10:30 am at the Harden Mechanics Institute. The march will continue to Newson Park, where a memorial service will be conducted at 11:00 am.

Murrumburrah’s service at the Lighthouse Memorial will commence at 12:15 pm.

Australian Light Horse - Murrumburrah Light Horse Troop will be in attendance.

JUGIONG

Jugiong’s march will start at 3:30 pm from the Jugiong Police Station and conclude at the Memorial Park on Riverside Drive, where a memorial service will be conducted. Participants are asked to assemble at 3:15 pm.

KOORAWATHA

Dawn Service from 6:00 am at the Memorial Gates in Koorawatha.

Assemble at 5:45 am Boorowa Street adjacent to War Memorial gates.

March and Memorial Service 10:45 am.

Participants are to assemble in Boorowa Street adjacent to Koorawatha Regional Rooms. March East from old store western end of Boorowa Street to Memorial Rooms for Memorial Service.

MONTEAGLE

A wreath-laying ceremony will be held at the Monteagle Community Hall from 2:00 pm.

Service to follow the wreath laying.

MURRINGO

Murringo service will be held at the Murringo Memorial Hall from 8:30 am. Participants are asked to assemble at Murringo Public School for the march south to the Murringo Memorial Hall for the memorial service.

RUGBY

Dawn Service at Rugby Memorial Hall from 6:30 am followed by breakfast.

WIRRIMAH

Wirrimah will hold a memorial service at 8:15 am in the Wirrimah Memorial Park.

WOMBAT

Dawn Service will commence at 5:30 am (corner of Rose and Young Street), followed by presentations of prayers and hymns, the laying of wreaths and the sounding of the bugle.

The Australian Light Horse - Murrumburrah Light Horse Troop, Bag piper and Cadets will be in attendance. Following the service breakfast will be available at the Wombat Hotel.

YOUNG

Dawn Service will be held adjacent to the Young Town Hall Memorial Tower at 5:45 am in Boorowa Street.

Cemetery services will be held immediately after the dawn service, and beginning at the old gate of the Young Cemetery, followed by the Young Lawn Cemetery.

Participants in the march are asked to assemble at 10:15 am on Boorowa Street adjacent to the Young Town Hall Memorial Tower. At 10:45 am, the march will commence east along Boorowa Street, then north along Main Street, east along Lovell Street to Anderson Park Memorial for the 11:00 am Memorial Service. This is a change from previous years due to the Lynch Street road works

ROAD CLOSURES

A range of road closures will be in effect to facilitate these services, and community members are encouraged to bring their own water bottles and hats to local services.

To read more about specific road closures, visit the Council’s website: https://www.hilltops.nsw.gov.au/community/anzac-day/