Artists across Australia are being encouraged to prepare their entries for the 2027 Harden Art Prize, with submissions opening on Monday 30 November. The national landscape painting competition will offer a $17,000 prize pool, including a $15,000 acquisitive first prize, a $1000 highly commended award at the judge's discretion and a $1000 people's choice Award. The prize pool represents an increase of $1000 on the 2026 competition, providing another opportunity for artists to receive recognition for their work. The 2026 Harden Art Prize attracted more than 300 entries from across Australia, with Victorian artist Wayne Elliott awarded the $15,000 acquisitive prize for his painting 'Warracknabeal'. Selected finalists will have their work exhibited in Harden-Murrumburrah from 17 to 26 April 2027, giving local residents and visitors an opportunity to experience paintings by artists from across the country. The Harden Art Prize was established with support from Harden Murrumburrah Community Bank and the Geoffrey Kruger Trust and continues to be managed by a local volunteer committee. With entries opening on 30 November and closing on 22 February 2027, artists have time to prepare their submissions for the national competition. Further details, including entry requirements and competition announcements, are available at hardenartprize.org.au.