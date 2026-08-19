Tucked into the Hilltops region, Murringo has an unlikely gem in its midst — a classically trained musician and teacher with 27 years' experience, a voice that stops crowds, and a heart rooted in caring for family.

Jane Dee's parents have called Murringo home for almost 30 years. Jane spent much of her adult life on the coast, working and raising her two daughters, while making regular weekend trips back to care for her mother. Five years ago, that part-time commitment became full-time.

From Classical to Contemporary

Jane's musical education began in childhood with classical training. After moving to Sydney and later marrying, she enrolled at the Australian Institute of Music, where she finally explored jazz and contemporary styles.

Her teaching career spans 27 years, beginning with her own studio, Shoalhaven Music & Performing Arts Studios, in Sydney and later Nowra, plus a stint filling in as a violin teacher at the Young School of Music.

Jane teaches singing, guitar, piano, violin, cello, mandolin and ukulele, and can also teach saxophone and flute to third grade level — a rare breadth for a regional teacher.

A Familiar Face at Local Events

Jane's guitar and violin playing, paired with a sensational voice, has made her a popular presence at fundraisers, dinners and outdoor events, many performed for charity. Caring for her father limits her gigging to a few hours on a Friday or Saturday night.

Jane also runs karaoke sessions, including events for kids and at the Recreation Club. While karaoke has taken off in nearby Boorowa and Harden, she's run fewer sessions herself, noting one reason some venues hesitate: "A lot of people don't sing well" — though for many, that's the fun of it.

Teaching in Murringo — and a Future on Hold

Jane runs classes in Murringo, currently one day a week, and her books are now open for lessons, events or special occasions as we head into spring and summer, with details available on her socials.

There's clear interest in expanding into Boorowa, something Jane has considered. For now, caring for her father means she can't take on the extra commitment — but it's something she'd like to pursue later.

Jane Dee's dedication to charity and community is a reminder that real talent can be found in the most unassuming corners of regional Australia.