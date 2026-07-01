Hilltops Council advises that the new Berthong Road Bypass is now open to traffic and will provide an alternative route during the closure of Caldwells Bridge over Tumbleton Creek, Young.

The bypass has been constructed to maintain access for residents, agricultural operators and other road users while the existing bridge is closed, and replacement works are undertaken.

From Friday 26 June 2026, Caldwells Bridge will be closed to all traffic, with vehicles diverted via the bypass. Traffic management measures, including reduced speed limits and barriers, have been installed to guide motorists safely through the area. Motorists are encouraged to refer to the traffic management plan on the following page.

The opening of the bypass marks an important milestone in the delivery of the Caldwells Bridge Replacement Project, allowing bridge replacement works to commence while maintaining access through the area.

Motorists are reminded to follow all traffic signs and speed limits and to exercise caution when travelling through the changed road conditions.

For up-to-date traffic reports, please visit Live Traffic NSW.

Hilltops Council thanks residents and road users for their patience and cooperation during construction of the bypass and looks forward to delivering a new bridge that will provide improved safety, reliability and serviceability for the community.