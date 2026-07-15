Ten students from Trinity Catholic School have been getting involved with the community over the course of five weeks alongside mentors from the Boys to the Bush.

This five week program run by Boys to the Bush provides opportunities outside the classroom give the boys a chance to reconnect, strengthen positive relationships, and gain a deeper appreciation for what their own community has to offer.

Boys to the Bush's Georgia Homer-Osborne said they all had a good time during the five week program and the boys really grew from taking part.

Over the five weeks, the boys enjoyed fishing, gardening, team building events and a range of other other activities.

The program was all about community engagement and building friendships within the school group, Ms Homer-Osborne said with the program seeing the boys being involved in a range of activities and events.

Over the five weeks, the boys enjoyed fishing, gardening, team building activities and even a bit of dancing at the Harden Country Club. They also learnt about the importance of exercise and wellbeing through guided fitness sessions with E.S Coaching's Elevate Success program.

Boys to the Bush Location Manager Dean Bedford said a real highlight was seeing the boys step outside their comfort zones and give new experiences a go.

Mr Bedford said they loved spending time outdoors, being out in nature and having the chance to connect with each other away from the classroom environment.

"Building friendships across the group was another standout," he said.

Over the five weeks, the boys enjoyed fishing, gardening, team building activities.

During the program the boys developed a greater understanding of the importance of respect, teamwork and being active members of their community.

They learnt practical social skills, including how to introduce themselves, shake hands confidently and communicate respectfully with others. Just as importantly, they built stronger connections with the other students, positive role models and community members throughout the program.

For the boys taking part, they expressed liking to learn new skills and taking part in the program.

"Taking these boys out of the classroom and back into nature and their community is a great way to reset and focus on the life skills needed to be a good student and young man," Mr Bedford said.

"The activities we do are all focused on our core values of respect, community and engagement. It's not just about their growth as individuals but also as active and positive community members. The growth these young lads showed throughout the program was incredible and I was glad to play a part in it."

The Young RFS, among many other community organisations and members took part in supporting the program.

"Programs like this give young people the opportunity to connect with their community, build positive relationships and develop important life skills in a hands-on environment," he said.

"By taking boys out of the classroom and into real-world experiences, they can see the opportunities that exist in their own backyard and build a stronger sense of belonging. "For many of the young lads, it's about having positive role models around them, learning respect and responsibility, and understanding that their community values them and wants them to succeed.

"When communities come together to support young people, everybody benefits. We're not just helping boys grow as individuals, we're helping them become confident, engaged and positive contributors to their local community," Mr Bedford said.

Among those who supported the program were Edwina Blantyre, E.S coaching, Harden Country Club, Young RFS, Young Woolworth bakery, Harden community garden, Junee Chocolate Factory, Benangaroo farm and Young Services Club indoor lawn bowls.

Ms Homer-Osborne said they would especially like to thank Edwina Blantyre and the Blantyre fund as they are among their biggest supporters.