On 18 March, five students from Bribbaree Public School, together with Principal Mrs Anderson and Teacher Mrs Martin, embarked on a memorable journey from their small rural school to the bustling city of Sydney to perform in the Pulse Alive concert at Olympic Park.

Pulse Alive is a vibrant annual performing arts event coordinated by the NSW Department of Education, designed to showcase the talents of students from across New South Wales. The concert aims to provide high-quality opportunities in dance, vocal, and instrumental performance, with a strong emphasis on inclusivity, creativity, and collaboration.

The first Pulse Alive concert was held in 2019, quickly becoming a highlight for students and educators alike, offering experiences on a grand stage and fostering artistic growth and confidence. Bribbaree Public School sincerely thanks the Pulse Alive organisers, staff, and support teams for providing such an inspiring event and creating lasting memories for regional schools.

For the students—Bailey Boyd, Ally Boyd, Brooklyn Gosbell, Kanzas Gosbell, and Devina Dubrovic—this was an amazing opportunity to take the stage at the Ken Rosewall Arena alongside thousands of other students, dancing before a sold-out audience.

Preparation began back in Bribbaree, where the group learned their routines through instructional videos, with a strong focus on supporting students with High Potential and Gifted Education (HPGE) opportunities in the performing arts. The dance component offered all students the chance to extend and express their talents in a collaborative, high-energy environment.

Arriving in Sydney, the sheer scale of the city and the arena had students exclaiming "Wow!" at every new experience—from the iconic Sydney Opera House ("There's the Opera House!") to their first ever boat ride across the harbour ("I've never been on a boat"). The excitement was palpable as they gazed up at towering skyscrapers, a sight rarely seen in their quiet hometown.

Bribbaree students participated in the mass dance group, representing their school with pride and energy.

Performing in front of such a large crowd was uplifting and unforgettable, especially for students accustomed to small community gatherings. “Wow” echoed throughout both the rehearsal and the performance, expressing amazement at the sheer size and atmosphere of the arena.

A special thanks goes to Hurlstone Agricultural High School for hosting the Bribbaree group, providing comfortable dorms and wonderful hospitality that made their stay seamless. The staff’s support and attention ensured everyone felt welcome and cared for.

While in Sydney, the group made the most of every opportunity, visiting landmarks like Centre Point Tower, Sydney Harbour Bridge, and the Opera House. Travelling by train, ferry, and light rail gave the students practical city experience, broadening their horizons and building confidence with public transport.

For Bribbaree Public School, this trip was about more than performing—it was about expanding life experiences, embracing new opportunities, and celebrating the spirit of their small community on a big stage. The Pulse Alive concert offered a unique HPGE avenue that the students and staff are keen to pursue again in the future, with the success and excitement of this year’s performance paving the way for ongoing participation. The memories made in Sydney will last a lifetime, and the students returned home inspired, proud, and eager for their next adventure.