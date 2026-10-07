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Ban on card surcharges offers no relief to business owners

<p>Wilder\\'s Bakery in Young say the changes are a hindrance to small businesses. PHOTO: Russ Haylock</p>\\n
<p>Wilder\\'s Bakery in Young say the changes are a hindrance to small businesses. PHOTO: Russ Haylock</p>\\n

Wilder's Bakery in Young say the changes are a hindrance to small businesses. PHOTO: Russ Haylock

Russ Haylock
October 7, 2026 • 05:00
Updated, October 7, 2026 • 11:54

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