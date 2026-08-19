Boorowa Business Chamber's Business over Breakfast (BoB) has become a fixture of the local business calendar since its very first gathering, held Wednesday 14 September 2022 at Peppers Café.

That inaugural meeting was, by the chamber's own account, a hit. A diverse group of enthusiastic business owners and operators enjoyed breakfast together while sharing updates about their businesses, what was new and what was coming up.

The conversation was so engaging that everyone forgot to take photos, and several attendees stayed on after breakfast to keep talking. By the end of the morning, the group had decided BoB would continue as a regular event, having seen firsthand the value it could bring to their businesses.

Since then, the monthly catch-up has grown to include guest speakers covering topics relevant to Boorowa and the wider Hilltops region, drawing on expertise from a wide range of industries, including:

Local government and regional economic development

Tourism development

Property and estate development

Agribusiness and succession planning

Telecommunications, with the National Broadband Network Co returning several times to update the group as the fibre-to-the-premises rollout has progressed across the region

Human resources and workforce solutions

Marketing and social media

Business advisory and consulting services

Cyber security

The sessions have also expanded beyond the original breakfast format to include Business After Hours evening events, giving local business owners and operators more flexibility to attend and network.

Meetings have been hosted at a range of venues over the years, including Peppers Café, and the Courthouse Hotel, but The Bakery Boorowa has become the group's main home, particularly over the past two years. All are welcome, even those who don't run a business.

Nearly four years on, Business over Breakfast remains true to its original purpose: giving Boorowa's business community a regular, informal chance to connect, share ideas and hear from guest speakers over a good breakfast.

The Boorowa Business Chamber would like to acknowledge all Boorowa businesses who support the Business over Breakfast initiative, especially Community Bank Boorowa.