Businesses encouraged to get involved with Young's biggest night

Boorowa Street business owners are being encouraged to get into the spirit when the Multicultural Cherry Fiesta kickstarts this year’s National Cherry Festival. From 3:30pm on Friday 4 December the main street will be closed between Lynch and Clarke Street, with traffic control to be in place and no vehicles to be left within the closed area. Setup will then begin in time for the Fiesta to fire away from 6pm, running until 9pm with a full program of entertainment. Over 5000 attendees are expected for the event, with live cultural performances and food stalls cooking up cuisine from all over the world. Event organisers are encouraging shop owners to seize this opportunity to showcase their business by staying open and joining in with the themes of the event. Hilltops Council recommend dressing up staff, decorating windows, creating specially themed promotions and using signage in line with the fiesta. This includes posters, booklets, signs and social media posts to promote the event, all available by contacting council. This will begin the National Cherry Festival weekend in style, with hopes of a bumper attendance for the event's 76th year. For more information, signage collection, or to discuss how you can participate, you can contact events@hilltops.nsw.gov.au.