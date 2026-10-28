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Businesses encouraged to get involved with Young's biggest night

<p>Last year\\'s Fiesta was a hit with locals and visitors. PHOTOS: Hilltops Council</p>\\n
<p>Last year\\'s Fiesta was a hit with locals and visitors. PHOTOS: Hilltops Council</p>\\n

Last year's Fiesta was a hit with locals and visitors. PHOTOS: Hilltops Council

Fiesta to open Cherry Festival once again
October 28, 2026 • 05:00

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