Young District Hospital took time in March to acknowledge and celebrate two significant service milestones, recognising the dedication and long-standing commitment of valued team members.

Registered Midwife Jackie Cooper was honoured for an impressive 20 years of service. Over two decades, Jackie has been a constant presence at Young DH, supporting countless families with skill, compassion and professionalism. Her commitment to maternity care and her support for colleagues has made a lasting impact on both patients and the wider health service.

Also recognised was Jonathan Bear, Senior Radiographer, who celebrated 10 years of service. Jonathan’s expertise and careful attention to diagnostic imaging have been instrumental in supporting clinical decision-making and patient care at Young DH.

His contributions over the past decade have strengthened the service and benefited the local community.

Young District Hospital thanked Jackie and Jonathan for their ongoing commitment and your contribution and dedication to the community.