Federal Member for Parkes Jamie Chaffey was in Parkes on Tuesday to discuss the Inland Rail and its changes.

He held a community meeting to talk about the impacts of the decision by the Labor Government to stop the project north of Parkes.

"I will be travelling across the electorate and beyond to meet with residents, businesses, landholders and other stakeholders affected by this terrible decision," he said.

"I am preparing a submission for Catherine King, Minister for Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development and Local Government and feedback gathered from the community will be vital in building the submission.

"Labor’s decision to rip funding out of the Inland Rail and redirect billions into metropolitan projects, has left regional communities, businesses and councils in the lurch."

A petition calling on Labor to reverse the decision and finish the entire Inland Rail is circling and Mr Chaffey is urging residents to join thousands of Australians to sign it.

It can be found here: https://action.nationa.ls/rescue-our-rail.

As of Thursday night (23 July) the petition had 3441 signatures, 86 per cent of The Nationals' and Liberal's goal of 4000.

A story with Mr Chaffey on the responses from the Parkes community following his meeting is to come.