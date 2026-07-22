Plans for the 2026 Boorowa Irish Woolfest are gathering pace, with organisers inviting stallholders, performers, artists, businesses and community groups to help shape this year’s festival.

Applications and expressions of interest are open across several parts of the program, with the first deadlines now approaching.

The opportunities give stallholders, artists, performers, businesses and community groups a range of ways to take part in one of Boorowa’s biggest annual celebrations.

The Boorowa Irish Woolfest Upcycled Fashion Contest will also return, challenging entrants to transform used clothing and materials into original new designs.

Community groups, clubs, schools, businesses and individuals are also encouraged to take part in the Boorowa Irish Woolfest street parade, with applications closing on September 22.

Local businesses can help create a festival atmosphere throughout the town by entering the Irish and Wool Window Display Competition.

Entrants are encouraged to decorate their shopfronts using the festival’s Irish and wool themes, with applications due by September 28.

Organisers are also seeking expressions of interest from people wanting to host fringe events or performances during the Boorowa Irish Woolfest weekend.

The fringe program helps spread activity beyond the main festival area, bringing additional entertainment, exhibitions and community experiences to locations across Boorowa.

Artists and art lovers can also become involved through the Boorowa Irish Woolfest Art Show, which will feature work from Boorowa and further afield while raising money for charity.

From running a stall or marching in the parade to exhibiting artwork, staging a performance or decorating a shopfront, organisers are encouraging the community to become part of the Boorowa Irish Woolfest rather than simply attend it.

Application forms and further information are available through the Boorowa Irish Woolfest website.