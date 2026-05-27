For many country students, pursuing tertiary education means more than just earning a degree — it means leaving home, relocating to unfamiliar cities and often taking on significant financial cost along the way.

For Young High School graduate Maddie Noakes, community support helped make that journey possible.

Maddie, who graduated from Young High School in 2022, has now completed her Bachelor of Agriculture and secured a permanent position with GrainCorp as a Logistics and Inventory Coordinator.

Throughout her university studies, Maddie received scholarship support through Country Education Foundation Young.

Maddie said the scholarships provided valuable financial breathing room over the past three years, allowing her to focus on and prioritise her studies.

The achievement is also being celebrated by the local CEF committee, which says Maddie’s success highlights the long-term impact community support can have for rural students.

The Young committee of the Country Education Foundation said it was especially pleased to see Maddie remain in regional Australia and contribute her skills and knowledge back into the agricultural industry and rural communities.

CEF Young supports local students undertaking tertiary education, helping ease some of the financial pressures that come with relocating away from home to study.

The local foundation fundraises throughout the year to provide financial assistance to students needing extra support as they pursue further education.

Committee members said the organisation’s work is only possible because of the generosity of local donors and sponsors who continue to invest in the future of local young people.

CEF Young recently announced that Placement Support Funding had also been granted to three local students to help with the additional costs associated with mandatory university placements.

The organisation is currently matching all community donations dollar-for-dollar until June 30 through private sponsorship support.

Further information about Country Education Foundation Young and donation enquiries can be found through Country Education Foundation.