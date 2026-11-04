$10,000 rides into town

A $10,000 donation to Can Assist Young-Boorowa will help bring free skin cancer checks to the district, following the arrival of around 80 Can4Cancer cyclists to Young on Monday. The donation, delivered through Tour de Cure's partnership with the Commonwealth Bank Staff Foundation, will support plans to bring a mobile skin cancer screening service to Young for five days in April 2027. Can Assist Young-Boorowa president Gail Hanigan said the service would address an important gap in access to preventative healthcare for a region where many residents work outdoors. With agriculture, horticulture and viticulture prominent in the district, she said accessing specialist skin checks could mean travelling around 150 kilometres, with appointment and transport costs creating additional barriers. The planned Young visit is still being organised, with further details, including dates and booking arrangements, yet to be confirmed. Tour de Cure chief executive officer David Mann said the organisation's fundraising rides were about bringing communities together, raising cancer awareness and delivering practical support through research funding and local grants. Tour de Cure contributes $10,000 to local cancer support projects each day of its cycling tours, providing direct assistance to communities along the route. Television sports presenter Mark Beretta OAM, who has been involved with Tour de Cure for almost 20 years, said seeing donations translated into practical assistance was particularly rewarding. "It's really practical help," Mr Beretta said. He described a similar donation presented in Parkes the previous evening, which would help provide equipment to improve patient comfort during chemotherapy. Mr Beretta also highlighted the commitment of Commonwealth Bank employees, whose fundraising drives the Can4Cancer partnership. "This is not the bank writing a cheque, this is the staff," he said. According to Mr Beretta, the partnership has raised approximately $24 million over 12 years. The riders arrived in Young after cycling from Parkes, having begun their journey in Dubbo the previous day. For Can Assist Young-Boorowa, the donation represents an important step towards bringing accessible skin cancer checks closer to home.