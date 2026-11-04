Community

$10,000 rides into town

Tour de Cure chief executive officer David Mann, Commonwealth Bank representatives Leigh Myers and Marcos Meneguzzi, Mark Beretta OAM, Can Assist Young-Boorowa president Gail Hanigan, Commonwealth Bank Young branch manager Sarah Sullivan, Tour de Cure board member Frances Drummond and Commonwealth Bank cancer fundraising representative Sallie Rodd at the $10,000 donation presentation in Young.

The donation will help bring five days of free skin cancer checks to Young next year.*