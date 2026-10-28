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150 bells to echo

<p>Parish priest Fr Rofin Raphel IV Dei (left) and Fr Allen Crowe beside St Mary\\'s Catholic Church in Young. </p>\\n
<p>Parish priest Fr Rofin Raphel IV Dei (left) and Fr Allen Crowe beside St Mary\\'s Catholic Church in Young. </p>\\n

Parish priest Fr Rofin Raphel IV Dei (left) and Fr Allen Crowe beside St Mary's Catholic Church in Young.

St Mary's Church bell will ring 150 times as Young celebrates 150 years of history
Sharon Smithers
October 28, 2026 • 05:00

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