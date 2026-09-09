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A look back at local gold dredging in the early 1900s

<p>One of the dredges along Burrangong Creek near Penrose Bridge. PHOTO: Young Historical Society </p>\\n
<p>One of the dredges along Burrangong Creek near Penrose Bridge. PHOTO: Young Historical Society </p>\\n

One of the dredges along Burrangong Creek near Penrose Bridge. PHOTO: Young Historical Society

By KAREN SCHAMBERGER – Young Historical Society
September 9, 2026 • 08:00

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