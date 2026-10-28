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A memorial to Gertrude McKnight of Maimuru

<p>The Young Historical Society have put the call out to anyone with more information. PHOTO: Supplied</p>\\n
<p>The Young Historical Society have put the call out to anyone with more information. PHOTO: Supplied</p>\\n

The Young Historical Society have put the call out to anyone with more information. PHOTO: Supplied

The life of a prominent local of yesteryear recalled
By KAREN SCHAMBERGER - Young Historical Society
October 28, 2026 • 01:00

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