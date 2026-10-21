A Year in the Hilltops 2027 calendars released

The landscapes, rural character and natural beauty of the Hilltops have been captured through the lenses of photographers from across the region and beyond in a new community calendar. A Year in the Hilltops 2027 is the result of a photography competition that attracted more than 60 entries, with 12 photographers selected to have their work featured. The judging panel brought together representatives from across the region, including former Hilltops mayor Margaret Roles, Boorowa Ex-Services Club manager and Boorowa Business Chambers president Garrett Robinson, and Barwang Wines owner Wendy Bowman. The project is a collaboration between Hilltops Arts Inc, Young Society of Artists and Hilltops Connect, with proceeds supporting the 2027 Hilltops Off The Beaten Track Arts & Cultural Trail. The calendars have already proven popular at the Young Show, Boorowa Irish Woolfest and Harden Kite Festival, where visitors have been able to browse the photographs and purchase copies. Young Society of Artists member Heather Ruhl, who has been involved throughout the project and is now helping coordinate sales, said the calendar was an opportunity to celebrate the region through the eyes of those who appreciate its character. "We're surrounded by beautiful countryside, but sometimes it takes seeing a familiar place through someone else's lens to really appreciate its beauty," Mrs Ruhl said. "The photographs capture the diversity of the Hilltops, and it's wonderful to see the photographers' work recognised in something people can enjoy throughout the year." The featured photographers are Poppy Keatinge, Kylie Coddington, Caralynne Anderson, Pattianne Gay, Cindy Harley, Maree Myhill, Tammy McGaw, Michael Fitzsimmons, Judith Perkins, Jennifer Peet, Nick Sherwood and Veronique North Minca. Featuring predominantly landscape photography, the calendar offers different perspectives of the countryside and familiar places across the region. "From the photographers who shared their work to the people helping promote and sell the calendars, it's been a real collaborative effort," Mrs Ruhl said. "Every calendar purchased also helps support arts and cultural activities across the Hilltops. "They make great Christmas stocking fillers or gifts for family and friends, staff and customers. "And for those who have moved interstate or overseas, it's a lovely way to send them a little reminder of the Hilltops." A Year in the Hilltops 2027 calendars are available for $10 from Southern Cross Cinema in Young, or by emailing hobtrack@hilltopsarts.org to secure a copy.