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A Year in the Hilltops 2027 calendars released

<p>Young Society of Artists member Heather Ruhl showcases the 2027 A Year in the Hilltops calendar at the Young Show. Proceeds from calendar sales will support the 2027 Hilltops Off The Beaten Track Arts & Cultural Trail.</p>\\n
<p>Young Society of Artists member Heather Ruhl showcases the 2027 A Year in the Hilltops calendar at the Young Show. Proceeds from calendar sales will support the 2027 Hilltops Off The Beaten Track Arts & Cultural Trail.</p>\\n

Young Society of Artists member Heather Ruhl showcases the 2027 A Year in the Hilltops calendar at the Young Show. Proceeds from calendar sales will support the 2027 Hilltops Off The Beaten Track Arts & Cultural Trail.

The beauty of Hilltops in a community calendar supporting regional arts
Sharon Smithers
October 21, 2026 • 05:00
Updated, October 21, 2026 • 10:19

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