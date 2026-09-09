Accommodation development proposed for Young CBD

A major new visitor accommodation development featuring 47 rooms, three retail tenancies and rooftop guest facilities has been proposed for Boorowa Street in Young. The development application for 258 Boorowa Street is currently on public exhibition, with residents able to view the plans and make submissions until 5pm on Friday 25 September. Lodged by KM Property Group (Australia) Pty Ltd, the proposal is for a three-storey mixed-use development comprising hotel or motel accommodation and three ground-floor retail premises. The development has not yet been approved and is being assessed by Hilltops Council. Artist impressions submitted with the application show a contemporary building carrying the name “Cherry Tree Suites”, with a hotel-style reception area, ground-floor retail frontage and accommodation across the upper levels. The architectural plans also show a central courtyard featuring a cherry tree, along with a rooftop swimming pool, spa, barbecue and outdoor guest areas. The development is proposed for the currently vacant site at 258 Boorowa Street, opposite the Woolworths shopping precinct and public amenities, with Burrangong Creek behind the property. If approved and ultimately constructed, the 47 rooms would represent a substantial addition to Young's visitor accommodation capacity. The proposal comes as Hilltops Council has identified an undersupply of hotel and motel accommodation as an ongoing constraint on the region's visitor economy. Council's Hilltops Economic Development Strategy 2025–2030 identifies the undersupply of motel and hotel accommodation in Young, Boorowa and Harden-Murrumburrah as the main challenge facing the local tourism sector. The strategy notes accommodation can be booked out during larger events as well as mid-week because of business travel, limiting the region's ability to increase overnight visitation. Young hosts a number of events which bring visitors into the town each year, including the National Cherry Festival, Young Show and other sporting, agricultural and community events. The NSW Planning Portal lists the application as a mixed-use development involving three retail tenancies and 47 hotel or motel accommodation rooms. Supporting documents available as part of the public exhibition include architectural plans, a statement of environmental effects, traffic and parking information, flood assessment material and other reports. The documents can be found on Hilltops Council’s Have Your Say page under Development Applications on Public Exhibition. Look for DA2026/0115, with submissions closing on 25 September.