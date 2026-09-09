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Accommodation development proposed for Young CBD

<p>Artist\\u2019s impression of the proposed Cherry Tree Suites development at 258 Boorowa Street, Young. PHOTO: ISC Design - development application documents.</p>\\n
<p>Artist\\u2019s impression of the proposed Cherry Tree Suites development at 258 Boorowa Street, Young. PHOTO: ISC Design - development application documents.</p>\\n

Artist’s impression of the proposed Cherry Tree Suites development at 258 Boorowa Street, Young. PHOTO: ISC Design - development application documents.

Plans for Cherry Tree Suites offer proposed solution to Young’s visitor accommodation shortage
Sharon Smithers
September 9, 2026 • 06:00

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