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Harden Administration building restoration to go before Council this month

<p>Hilltops Council\\u2019s storm-damaged Harden Administration Building and Chambers. Image: Hilltops Council</p>\\n
<p>Hilltops Council\\u2019s storm-damaged Harden Administration Building and Chambers. Image: Hilltops Council</p>\\n

Hilltops Council’s storm-damaged Harden Administration Building and Chambers. Image: Hilltops Council

Two tenders are under review for restoration of Harden’s storm-damaged administration building.
Sharon Smithers
September 9, 2026 • 06:00

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