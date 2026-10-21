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Andrew Kinleside and his time at Uppingham Station

<p>Kinleside\\'s stock brand is now displayed at the Young Historical Museum. PHOTO: Supplied</p>\\n
<p>Kinleside\\'s stock brand is now displayed at the Young Historical Museum. PHOTO: Supplied</p>\\n

Kinleside's stock brand is now displayed at the Young Historical Museum. PHOTO: Supplied

A look back at the English born farmers time around Young
By KAREN SCHAMBERGER – Young Historical Society
October 21, 2026 • 01:00

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