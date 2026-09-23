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Award nomination for Harden Grange transformation

<p>Harden Grange is in the running for a national award. PHOTO: Russ Haylock</p>\\n
<p>Harden Grange is in the running for a national award. PHOTO: Russ Haylock</p>\\n

Harden Grange is in the running for a national award. PHOTO: Russ Haylock

Harden Grange Aged Care Community are in the running to receive a national honour at the 2026 Future of Ageing Awards next month
Russ Haylock
September 23, 2026 • 04:25
Updated, September 23, 2026 • 04:26

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