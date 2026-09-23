Award nomination for Harden Grange transformation

Harden Grange, alongside Apollo Care Alliance, have been named one of four finalists in the Service Transformation category of the awards, which will be held in Sydney on Thursday 8 October. The nomination sees the facility receive acknowledgement on a wide scale, with the awards taking in the leading centres across Australia and New Zealand. Melissa Pinney is the chair of the Harden Grange Consumer Advisory Committee, and the local representative for Apollo Care’s National Advisory Body. She says that the nomination is a deserved recognition for the staff and community who’ve been involved since St Lawrence Residential Aged Care closed in 2021. The home reopened as Harden Grange in 2022 with assistance from the Kruger Trust and has become one of the benchmark aged care facilities in the Hilltops and beyond. “Not only do we have an aged care facility back in our community, we have one that is really high quality, has a waitlist and people from other communities are looking at it as a great model,” Ms Pinney said. “The transformation that it’s gone under is what Apollo Care is all about, making sure that they cater for all residents. “It’s really about getting to know the residents and the community, and working together to make sure it’s the best place to live. “It’s a great achievement for a true transformation.