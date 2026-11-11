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Boorowa artist to judge 43rd National Cherry Festival Art Exhibition

<p>Boorowa artist Leonie Bell alongside her painting inspired by the Kanku-Breakaways Conservation Park near Coober Pedy, South Australia. PHOTO: Maree Myhill.</p>\\n
<p>Boorowa artist Leonie Bell alongside her painting inspired by the Kanku-Breakaways Conservation Park near Coober Pedy, South Australia. PHOTO: Maree Myhill.</p>\\n

Boorowa artist Leonie Bell alongside her painting inspired by the Kanku-Breakaways Conservation Park near Coober Pedy, South Australia. PHOTO: Maree Myhill.

Leonie Bell showcases her artistic journey through a diverse collection of works.
Sharon Smithers
November 11, 2026 • 05:00

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