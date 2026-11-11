Boorowa artist to judge 43rd National Cherry Festival Art Exhibition

Boorowa artist Leonie Bell will bring years of artistic experience and national competition recognition to her role as judge of the Young Society of Artists' 43rd Annual National Cherry Festival Art Exhibition in December. Ahead of the prestigious local exhibition, Ms Bell has been given the opportunity to showcase her own work at Burrangong Gallery in Young, with a solo exhibition titled 'An Eclectic Art Journey'. The exhibition was offered in recognition of her appointment as judge, an arrangement Ms Bell described as a wonderful opportunity. "It's really nice that somebody asks you and trusts your expertise to do the judging," she said. However, despite her considerable experience entering art competitions around Australia, she admitted to feeling a little nervous about being on the other side of the judging process. "I know it means a lot for the people who've gone into the competition," she said. Her appointment follows years of involvement in the arts, with her work receiving recognition in competitions including the Paul Guest Art Prize, Rick Amor Drawing Prize, Mortimer Art Prize, Casterton Art Prize, Adelaide Perry Prize and Inglis Equine Art Prize. One of Ms Bell's proudest achievements came when a highly detailed pencil drawing of a tawny frogmouth was accepted into the Waterhouse Natural Science Art Prize at the South Australian Museum in Adelaide. "The Waterhouse was like my nirvana, and to be accepted into the Waterhouse was just so thrilling," she said. The drawing took months to complete, with Ms Bell carefully reproducing the intricate detail of the bird's feathers. The artwork was subsequently sold. While she has pursued art throughout her life, retirement gave Ms Bell more time to explore different mediums and develop her skills. Her artistic interests range from realistic pencil drawings and watercolours to colourful landscapes and experimental acrylic works. That diversity is reflected in 'An Eclectic Art Journey', which features an assortment of subjects, styles and techniques. Ms Bell said the exhibition's name was chosen because her work does not fit neatly into one particular artistic style. "I just do what takes me at the time," she said. Among the works on display is a striking painting inspired by the Kanku-Breakaways Conservation Park near Coober Pedy in South Australia. Created entirely with a palette knife, the richly coloured landscape could easily be mistaken for an abstract painting. However, Ms Bell explained that it is a fairly accurate representation of the unusual geological formations and colours found in the region. In contrast, her detailed bird paintings require painstaking work with fine brushes, demonstrating the different approaches she enjoys. For Ms Bell, the subject often determines the medium rather than the other way around. Her contribution to the arts extends beyond her own painting. For around six or seven years, she has conducted Monday watercolour classes at Boorowa Library, developing a loyal group of participants who have continued attending since before COVID. What she initially expected to be a short series of classes has become a longstanding part of the local arts community. Ms Bell also undertakes commissioned portraits of people, horses and dogs, and displays work at Boorowa Arts & Crafts Tea Rooms and Visitor Information Centre inside the old courthouse. She has also conducted workshops for the Young Society of Artists. She welcomed the growing connections between artists across the Hilltops region, including the enthusiasm behind the formation of a new Boorowa arts group. During the opening of the exhibition Heather Ruhl, of the Young Society of Artists, recalled first discovering Ms Bell's work during an early Hilltops Off the Beaten Track Arts & Cultural Trail and being impressed by her artistic ability. She praised Ms Bell's willingness to share her skills and experience with other artists and encouraged the community to visit the exhibition. Looking ahead, Ms Bell has already begun preparing an entry for the 2027 Harden Art Prize and intends to continue exhibiting throughout the region and beyond. Her advice to artists considering entering competitions, including those who may feel nervous about putting their work forward, is straightforward. "Just do it," she said. "Follow your heart. Do what pleases you. Do what your passion is." She encouraged artists to pursue subjects and techniques they genuinely enjoy rather than trying to meet other people's expectations. "There'll always be people who love what you do," she said. Ms Bell will judge the Young Society of Artists' 43rd Annual National Cherry Festival Competitive Art Exhibition in December.