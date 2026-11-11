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Boorowa businesses unite to bring Christmas cheer to town

<p>Jingle Mingle will bring the streets of Boorowa to life later this month. PHOTO: Cindy Harley</p>\\n
<p>Jingle Mingle will bring the streets of Boorowa to life later this month. PHOTO: Cindy Harley</p>\\n

Jingle Mingle will bring the streets of Boorowa to life later this month. PHOTO: Cindy Harley

Boorowa Christmas celebrations supporting local shopping and community connections
Sharon Smithers
November 11, 2026 • 05:00

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