Boorowa businesses unite to bring Christmas cheer to town

Boorowa's business community is gearing up for a festive afternoon and evening on Friday 27 November, with Christmas celebrations aimed at bringing people into town and encouraging shoppers to support local businesses. The Boorowa Business Chamber is preparing for its second Jingle Mingle, which has grown considerably since last year, with close to 50 market stalls expected alongside extended trading hours at local shops. Chamber president Garrett Robinson said encouraging residents to shop locally and attracting visitors to town were central to the Chamber's Christmas initiatives. "Support local, shop local, that's always the underlying goal," he said. Mr Robinson said the Christmas trading period is particularly important for small businesses. "The Christmas trading period is what sets local businesses up for that first three to four quieter months in the new year," he said. With ongoing economic pressures, he said the Chamber was also looking to attract visitors to Boorowa and encourage spending in the local economy. The Chamber's Christmas Spending Spree, offering five prizes of $500, is another initiative designed to encourage local spending. Jingle Mingle will run from 2pm to 6pm, with market stalls, festive activities and free professional photographs with Santa available by booking. Boorowa Business Chamber secretary Kim Rogers said the event had attracted significantly more stallholders than its inaugural year, with a mix of local businesses and visiting traders offering products not necessarily available in Boorowa. Local shops will also have the opportunity to extend their trading hours, with some businesses setting up stalls outside their premises. As the afternoon draws to a close, celebrations will continue with the Christmas Carols from 6pm, sponsored by Community Bank Boorowa. Families can enjoy free face painting, children's craft activities and a jumping castle, while Santa will be on hand to distribute gift bags. Ms Rogers said both events were Boorowa Business Chamber initiatives, with seeing the community come together among the most rewarding parts of organising the celebrations. "It's just a big buzz. It's exciting and it's great seeing the town come together," she said. "People catch up with each other because they're all out at that same time." Mr Robinson added the Chamber's longer-term focus was on encouraging more people to stop and explore Boorowa. For now, the Chamber hopes the Christmas celebrations will provide an opportunity for families to enjoy time together while supporting the businesses and organisations that contribute to the town throughout the year.