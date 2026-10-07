Bribbaree Show celebrates a century of history

The Bribbaree Show raised the bat on Saturday 3 October, celebrating its 100th year with a bumper program and a big crowd to match. Matthew Hunter is the president of the Bribbaree Show Society and said Saturday’s show was amongst the best attended in recent history. “It was a hectic day, to start with the weather we didn’t know what we’d be able to keep and what we’d have to cancel, but in the end we ran pretty much everything,” Matthew said. “We tried hard to promote it all year to help get old families back and make it a bit of a reunion, and even with the bad start with the weather I think it worked out really well. “It was certainly one of the biggest shows I’ve been involved with, and chatting to some elderly people on the day they were saying the same. “I can’t praise our volunteers and our committee enough, it was such a huge effort that was put in." The Show was opened by Bribbaree-raised artist Rachael Flynn of Red Tractor Designs, alongside Member for Cootamundra Steph Cooke and Hilltops Council mayor Brian Ingram. The trio were on hand to congratulate 2026 Bribbaree Show Young Woman Maddie Noakes, who was one of four entrants for the honour. Around the grounds the crowd were treated to signature Bribbaree Show events including the Russell Race and Daschy Dash, with the races providing plenty of laughter for the spectators and mass confusion for the competitors. In the early afternoon the junior running races were well supported, including the reintroduction of the open age 100 yard dash. A dozen teams tried their hand in the farmers challenge, with young and old giving the race a go. The tug of war was also popular, with Luke Dickens taking to the stage at dusk and playing well into the night, supported by a dazzling display of fireworks. The committee dug deep into the archives for the big day, with the history of the show celebrated through a display and merchandise. President Hunter noted that pavilion entries were well up, including a large field of entries for the prestigious Best Men’s Chocolate Cake. The Bribbaree Classic cycling event was also run alongside the Show, in conjunction with the Young Cycle Club. Three races were held; 39km, 70km, and 100km rides, all starting out from the Showground on Saturday morning. For more photos from the Bribbaree Show’s 100th anniversary, visit the Young Witness Facebook page.