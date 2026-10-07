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Bribbaree Show celebrates a century of history

<p>Jamie and his prize pooch enjoyed the Russell Race. PHOTO: Russ Haylock</p>\\n
<p>Jamie and his prize pooch enjoyed the Russell Race. PHOTO: Russ Haylock</p>\\n

Jamie and his prize pooch enjoyed the Russell Race. PHOTO: Russ Haylock

A shower of rain the night before did not dampen the spirits of organisers or attendees, who travelled out in droves to compete or spectate.
Russ Haylock
October 7, 2026 • 05:00

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