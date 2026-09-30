Buddy well done

Harrison Dare, better known as Buddy, has been named Young Volunteer of the Year for the Central West region for his service to the Harden-Murrumburrah community and the Hilltops as a whole. The Murrumburrah High School student may be only 13 years of age, but he has already put his hands to work and made his voice heard for the causes he cares about. Buddy is a member of the Hilltops Youth Action Group (HYAG), sharing his thoughts on issues impacting the region’s youth and helping to run their events. Georgia Thomaidis is a youth officer at Hilltops Council and coordinator of the HYAG group that Buddy sits on. “Whether we’ve got events or workshops, he’s always attending, promoting or volunteering his time, you can always rely on Buddy,” Ms Thomaidis said. Georgia noted his efforts at last year’s Harden Kite Festival, working on the group’s bracelet making station. “He’s so patient, even with the little ones that come through,” she said. “He’s such a beautiful, kind hearted young man who absolutely loves volunteering.” Around Harden-Murrumburrah he’s a familiar, friendly face, often found at the Ro tary Club’s Book Nook, the ANZAC Day community BBQ, Zac’s Place Community Centre and helping at the Kite Festival. Buddy accepts his award at the ceremony in Orange late last month. Harden-Murrumburrah Regional Development Corporation CEO Melissa Pinney has crossed paths with Buddy at many an event, and nominated him for the award. “At just 13, he is already showing what it means to care for your community - turning up, lending a hand and making sure young people have a voice,” Ms Pinney said. “He also reminds us why we need to invite, trust and encourage young people to take an active role in our community. The awards take in a large catchment area, with winners in other categories coming from Orange, Bathurst Parkes and Turondale. “This is well-deserved recognition for Buddy and a proud moment for Harden-Murrumburrah,” she said.