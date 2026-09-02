Q: What do you call two witches who live together?

A: Broommates.

The Young Business Chamber are encouraging businesses to embrace cracks like this for Father's Day, inviting staff and customers to share their best, or worst, dad jokes.

There are two ways that businesses can get involved, by recording and submitting their best cracks, or displaying them in their shopfront.

Those who choose to record can ask staff members, customers, or take it upon themselves to share a short dad joke on camera.

The Chamber will be compile submissions into a fun Father's Day reel to be shared across the Young Business Chamber social media channels.

Videos can be sent via youngbusinessnetwork2594@gmail.com or to Tahlia on 0439 021 295.

Alternatively, you may like to display dad jokes in your shop window, on a chalkboard, at your counter, or elsewhere in-store to help spread some Father's Day cheer and create a talking point for visitors.

The Chamber hopes this initiative helps generate some buzz around Father's Day, showcasing the personalities behind local businesses, encouraging customer interaction, and reminding people of the importance of supporting local businesses.

They are hoping to see as many businesses involved as possible, whether that's through submitting a video, displaying a joke in-store, or both.