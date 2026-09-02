By CRAIG WATSON - YOUNG GOLF CLUB

Last Saturday's event was a 4 Ball Twister sponsored by Patrick FitzGerald and Keith Duran.

The winners were Ash Byres-Pointer and Benjamin Spring with 68 points on a countback from Ian Tierney and Peter Terry.

Col Miller and Patrick FitzGerald were third with 67 points.

As a co-sponsor, Patrick passed his prize onto the golfer with the best individual stableford score and that was Chris Davidson with 41 points.

The Watson Toyota NTP on the 7th was won by Cameron Clark and the 17th was won by Casey Ashton.

Casey also won the eagles nest jackpot of 30 balls.

The Pro Pin on the 7th was won by Cameron Clark and he received a voucher for $80.

The Terry Brothers Carpet Court secret birdie hole was the 13th and was not struck.

The ARMA Fabrication- Eagles Nest Jackpot of $200 on the 12th was not won.

The Ian Page Bricklaying card draw was won by Ash Byres-Pointer.

The Salami Brother Pizza award was won by Col Blizzard and Greg Murray.

Balls went down to 33 individual points on a countback and there were 74 players.

The Andrew Sabidussi $400 “Hole in One” voucher was not won this week.

Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday players keep trying their best but the prize remains elusive.

Many thanks to Andrew.

Upcoming Events

It’s a huge month in September with qualifying rounds for a number of events.

Saturday 5 September is the Cooltec Refrigeration and Air conditioning monthly medals held in conjunction with Round 3 of Handiskins.

It is also the qualifier for the Norman Crawford handicap matchplay.

The cut off dates for the Norman Crawford event are quarter finals by 20th September, semi finals by 5 October and the final by 25 October.

Saturday 12 September is the Chapman Embroidery and Workwear Springtime stableford.

Saturday 19 September is a 4BBB stableford and the qualifier for the Mixed Matchplay plus Round 4 of Handiskins.

Cut off dates for the Mixed Matchplay are quarters finals by 18th October, semi finals by 15 November and final by November 29.

Saturday 26 September is a 4BBB sponsored by Barry Gaal and Todd Shipton.

Sunday 27 September is the 27 hole Mixed Foursomes scratch and handicap.

The Wednesday medley was moved to Thursday due to the rain.

The Thursday event was the end of month 4BBB and the winners were Casey Ashton and Ryan Long with 43 points and they won 3 balls each.

Runners up were Grant Harding and Robert Bush (2 balls) with 43 points from Col Blizzard and Ray Hargraves (2 balls) with 42 points.

Ray Hargraves won the Pro Pin and he received a voucher for $19.

Balls went to 38 points and there were 29 players.

The Friday medley was won by Allan Moore with 36 points and he won 4 balls.

Runner up was Peter Cowhan (3 balls) with 34 points on a countback from Ryan Long (2 balls).

The Pro Pin was won by Allan Moore and he received a voucher for $10. Balls went to 29 points on a countback and there were 15 players.

The next end of month event on Wednesday 30 September will be played off the Red Tees.

The WD Quality Cuts Sunday medley stableford was won by Casey Smith with 45 points and he won 6 balls.

Runner up was Mat McKnight (5 balls) with 39 points.

Third was Tim Maloney (4 balls) with 38 points on a countback from Gary Anderson (3 balls) and Cameron Jones (2 balls).

The Watson Toyota secret birdie hole jackpot of $30 was shared by James French, Nick Bush, Mat McKnight and Scott Nolan.

The jackpot resets to $30 next week.

The Pro Pin was won by Casey Ashton and he received a voucher for $39.

Balls went to 30 points on a countback and there were 39 players.

The Social Club played a 14 hole event that was won by Darren Eastwood with 52 nett on a three way countback.

Runner up was Will Albert with 52 nett and Simon Roberts was third with 52 nett.

The jackpot hole was the 10th and four shots were required.

The jackpot was not struck.

Next week is Memorial Day and holes 1 to 14 will be played.