Can Hilltops meet the challenges of an ageing population?

Access to healthcare and aged care has emerged as the leading concern for community wellbeing among Hilltops respondents to a regional survey, with confidence in the region's ability to manage future challenges also raising concerns. The 2026 Regional Pulse Survey, conducted by Regional Development Australia Southern NSW & ACT (RDASNA), found 37.5 per cent of Hilltops respondents were very unconfident in the region's ability to respond to emerging pressures and change, compared with 18.4 per cent across the broader region. Workforce shortages and an ageing workforce were identified by Hilltops respondents as the most significant emerging risks over the next five to 10 years, followed by housing affordability and infrastructure and service capacity constraints. The survey attracted 217 respondents across Southern NSW and the ACT, with 6.7 per cent identifying as Hilltops residents. The local findings therefore reflect a relatively small group of respondents rather than the wider population. Across the region, 56 per cent of survey respondents identified housing affordability and availability as a key pressure, while 50 per cent highlighted access to healthcare and aged care. Transport was identified by 37 per cent and workforce shortages by 30 per cent. The findings have helped inform preparations for RDASNA's Ageing Well in Regional Communities Roundtable, to be held at the University of Canberra on Wednesday 25 November. RDASNA chief executive officer Olivia West said supporting an ageing population requires coordinated action well beyond traditional aged care services. “Ageing well is about much more than aged care, it's about whether our communities have the housing, services, workforce, infrastructure and connections people need to live independently and participate in community life as they grow older,” Ms West said. RDASNA said ageing well had been selected as a regional priority because of its links to housing, workforce development, transport, liveability and regional planning. The roundtable will bring together representatives from government, healthcare, business, industry and community organisations to identify challenges and explore practical solutions. RDASNA said it would support participation from communities across all local government areas, including smaller regional communities such as those in Hilltops. Discussions will contribute to an Ageing Well in Regional Communities Regional Action Plan, incorporating research, stakeholder input and recommendations for future action. The plan will form the basis of RDASNA's future policy and advocacy work across all three levels of government and the community. Further information is available at www.rdasna.org.au/agedcareroundtable.