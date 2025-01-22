Locals will come together in Boorowa on Sunday January 26 to celebrate Australia Day and the people that make the community what it is.

The Boorowa Australia Day ceremony will be celebrated at the Boorowa Recreation Grounds with festivities commencing from 8am with the Lions Club of Boorowal providing breakfast and a fishing competition for the kids.

The official ceremony will begin at 9.30am with the Australia Day Ambassador for Boorowa soon to be announced by the Australia Day Council.

During the official ceremony there will be a flag raising and the National Anthem, blessing of the day, official speeches, the cutting of the cake and the announcement of the Australia Day awards including the Landcare awards, community awards, sports awards, Rotary young achiever of the year and the Lions and Apex citizen of the year.

All day the Boorowa Swimming Pool will have free entry with the Rotary Duck Race to take place at 10.45am at the Recreation Park Pond.

11am the winners of the finishing competition will be presented with their prizes before the Australia Day Lunch kicks off at The Boorowa Hotel from 12.30pm.

Bookings for the lunch are essential and can be made by calling 6385 3000.

From 1pm there will be bowls played at the Boorowa Recreation Club with a nine hole golf competition kicking off at 2.30pm.

The Balladeers and Yarn Spinners will be entertaining crowds from 4pm at the Boorowa Recreation Club.

Locals are being encouraged to check in with local eateries, pubs and clubs for other events that will be held throughout the day.

The Boorowa Australia Day celebrations have been supported by the Rotary Club of Boorowa, Thompson's Rural Supplies Boorowa, Boorowa Rugby Union, Boorowa Community Landcare Group, Boorowa Central School, Boorowa Court House Art and Craft Shop, the Lions Club of Boorowa, The Ned Ryan Motel, The Boorowa Hotel, Shaun's Fresh!, Boorowa Recreation Club, South West Fuels, Hilltops Council, the National Australia Day Council, Boorowa Sports Council and the Boorowa Ex Services and Citizens Club.

The organisers have been working very hard in preparation of the day to ensure everyone can have an amazing time and celebrate the community, the Australian spirit and all things Aussie.