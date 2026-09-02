Bulla Creek Brewing’s second annual Canola Classic cycling event has drawn 85 riders to pedal through the thriving canola crops north of Young.

Three courses were mapped out for the participants; a 30km gravel run, a 50km gravel run and an 84km tar route, all starting and ending at the brewery.

The routes saw riders traverse the back roads between Young and Grenfell, stopping off at scenic sights along the way.

Organiser and brewery co-owner Steph Colman said she is proud of the event’s growth in the space of a year.

“I think people have an appetite for something a little less known or on the map,” Steph said.

“We definitely grew our numbers, we almost doubled them this year, some people who came last year bought bigger groups along this year.”

The event was well supported by locals as well as travellers from Sydney, Melbourne, Canberra, Bathurst and Griffith.

Based on feedback from their 2025 event, they were able to adapt the courses this year to incorporate the wishes of the riders.

“We added the longer gravel ride this year after we realised there was a much bigger appetite for gravel riding than we knew.

“A lot of the Young Cycling group are tar riders, but a lot of the travellers are wanting to do the gravel.”

The late decision to move the event forward by two weeks proved to be a good one, with the canola looking healthy and vibrant along the trails.

“We’re so accustomed to it every year, but you forget how spectacular it is, so thanks to all our farmers around us as well,” Steph added.

Acclaimed cycling broadcaster Mike Tomalaris also rode in the event once again and plans to visit again.

With the event swelling in popularity this season, there are hopes that the ride will continue for years to come.