By KAREN SCHAMBERGER, Young Historical Society

Thomas Joseph (Tom) Collins was born on 6 April 1884 at Yass to John Collins, storekeeper and his wife Mary née Hartigan who were both born in Ireland. In 1902, he enlisted in the 5th Battalion, Australian Commonwealth Horse to fight in the Boer War.

Around 1906, Tom arrived in Young to take up a junior position in the office of C.H. Ellerman & Co., stock and station agents.

His 'strength of character and personality were priceless assets’ which lead him to set up his own business as a stock and station agent with Mr Venn as a partner, until Venn left for the city.

Collins then returned to work with Ellerman and the partnership of Collins, Ellerman and Co was established in 1923.

On 17 February 1914 Tom married Ruby Violet Summerhayes at Young and they had one daughter, Mary.

In 1918, he bought Blair Athol from John Chew and installed hot and cold water and a sewerage system, before selling it in 1937.

In 1923 he bought ‘Milly Milly’ station and became a successful breeder of merinos and stock. He sold ‘Milly Milly’ to D.H. McFarlane in 1935. He also owned the farming properties of ‘Finnlands’, Temora Road and ‘Kingsland’, Bendick Murrell. In about 1940 he built a fine residence known as “Twenty Eight” Cloete St where he lived until his death.

Collins was elected to the House of Representatives in 1931 as the Member for Hume. He had a brilliant Parliamentary career having been a member of the Public Works Committee and a Deputy Chairman of Committees.

A gifted orator, he was forthright in placing his views before his hearers and also had the courage of his convictions. He was one of the first Members of Parliament to take a stand against Communism.’

In 1941 he became Assistant Minister for the Interior and Assistant Minister to the Prime Minister, Hon. R.G. Menzies. In 1942, he became Postmaster General and retained the position when the Menzies government was deposed, and Arthur Fadden formed his Cabinet. Tom was defeated by Arthur Fuller when the Curtin Labor government came to power in 1943.

Tom was associated with every public and sporting body around Young and was a Patron of most. He gave the Collins Shield for competition amongst town and district schools and was a keen sportsman himself, playing football and polo.

He was a fast runner and a good shot with a double barrel gun. He had a keen interest in thoroughbreds and raced them at Picnic meets. He was fondly remembered for his charity, when he died on 15 April 1945 .