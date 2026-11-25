Fernando Teixeira with memories of his year in Young in 1995Maree Myhill Fernando Teixeira has celebrated his 18th and 49th birthdays in Young, 31 years apart. The Brazilian Rotary exchange student first arrived in the town from Florianopolis in 1995, aged 17, for a year he says changed his life. He returned last week with his wife Carol and their six-year-old daughter, Cecelia, arriving on Tuesday 17 November and celebrating his 49th birthday on Wednesday 18 November with the Myhill and Henriquez families. "It was my first international experience," Fernando said. "I stayed one year here in Young with four different beautiful host families, and I had the time of my life." He did not choose Young. Rotary districts look for host families across towns including Young, Wagga Wagga and Orange, and a vacant spot was assigned to him. He lived with the Moylan, Myhill, Skorulis and Granger families, attended Young Technology High School in year 11, and was supported by Rotary counsellors Frank and Di Lincoln. Australia has kept drawing him back. In 2002 he returned to complete a master's degree in applied finance at the University of Queensland, a qualification he says helped him land his current job in public finance with his state's treasury. In 2012 he stopped over in Young on the way to a friend's wedding in Indonesia. This trip, he said, could not wait. His host parents were in their 40s and 50s in 1995 and are now in their 70s and 80s. Jeff Granger died in April this year, and another host father died in December 2024. "There was another reason for me to come and see them all while they are alive," Fernando said. Before arriving in Young, he drove to Batemans Bay to visit the Moylan family, who have lived there for about 15 years. In Young he spent a day with close friends Jose and Maria Henriquez. "Young is still the same beautiful little town as it was 30 years ago, which is good because we see the world changing so much," he said. Cecelia also tried fresh cherries for the first time, arriving just as the season began. Fernando said the exchange gave him fluent English, but its greater lesson was that people everywhere are alike. "We all want to be loved. We all want to have good times with families and friends," he said. His message to his host families was simple. "For my whole life, since 1995, I carry these four families in my heart like a family of my own," he said. "I have a gratitude that perhaps I will never be able to demonstrate how big it is." Fernando and his family returned to Sydney on Saturday 21 November.