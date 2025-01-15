The ambassador for Australia Day in Young has been announced with the 'face of cycling' for a major TV network to preside over the events for the day.

Michael Tomalaris has been named as the Australia Day ambassador for Young for 2025.

Mr Tomalaris will present locals with awards and entertain the crowd at Carrington Park during the celebration on the day.

Mr Tomalaris has been called the face of cycling for SBS and has over 20 years experience covering major events, including the Tour de France and Giro d'Italia.

In 2011 he earned the Australian Sports Commission Media Award for his coverage of Cadel Evan's historic Tour de France win picking up the prize for Most Outstanding Contribution to a Sport by an Individual.

Most recently, Mr Tomalaris is a senior sports journalist or SBS World News and is known for his passion for cycling.

Though trained as a print journalist Mr Tomalaris broke into TV in 1987 when he was asked to commentate a National Soccer League match, joining SBS full-time in 1992 and was well known for commentating National Soccer League, Socceroo and Olyroo matches.

During the 1992 and 1996 UEFA European Football Championships and the FIFA World Cup in 1998, 2002, 2006 and 2010 he called matches, however, his passion and what he was best known for was developing the network's coverage of the Tour de France.

Mr Tomalaris is credited with raising the profile of cycling in Australia and covered every Tour de France for SBS until 2021 and was the network's main anchor of its international cycling coverage, including the Tour Down Under, the Vuelta a Espana, the Tour of California and the Paris - Roubaix as well as the Tour de France and Giro d'Italia.

Mr Tomalaris set up and supported an annual charity bike ride, the Johnny Warren Jamberoo Classic, in honour of his former colleague and Socceroos captain Johnny Warren, who passed away in 2004.

The charity ride raised funds for Chris O'Brien's Lifehouse at Sydney's Royal Prince Alfred Hospital.

Mr Tomalaris was handpicked by the Australia Day Council for NSW for his exceptional contribution to the community and to inspire national spirit.

His personal story is unique and inspiring.

"The NSW Australia Day ambassador program is one of the most impactful Australia Day initiatives," 2025 Australia Day Council of NSW Chair Yvonne Weldon said.

"Every year I am inspired by these exceptional individuals who volunteer their time to connect with communities and celebrate the spirit that defines us as Australians.

"Australia Day is a time for inclusion and recognition.

"It is also an opportunity to honour our shared history, continuing the significant contributions and custodianship of First Nations people, while embracing our diversity and strengthening bonds that unite as a community."

Destination NSW has said Mr Tomalaris is very excited to spend Australia Day in Young and the Hilltops.