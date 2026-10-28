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Final tally announced for Nubba Gardens fundraiser

<p>Event organiser Debbie Knapman and her daughter Jess at \\'Cooringle Cottage\\', Nubba. PHOTOS: Supplied</p>\\n
<p>Event organiser Debbie Knapman and her daughter Jess at \\'Cooringle Cottage\\', Nubba. PHOTOS: Supplied</p>\\n

Event organiser Debbie Knapman and her daughter Jess at 'Cooringle Cottage', Nubba. PHOTOS: Supplied

Russ Haylock
October 28, 2026 • 05:00

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