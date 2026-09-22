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Future rural doctor earns state recognition

<p>Tabitha Jones at the awards ceremony. PHOTO: Supplied</p>\\n
<p>Tabitha Jones at the awards ceremony. PHOTO: Supplied</p>\\n

Tabitha Jones at the awards ceremony. PHOTO: Supplied

Time spent in Young spurred on Tabitha's drive to become a doctor
Madeline Blackstock
September 22, 2026 • 02:00
Updated, September 23, 2026 • 05:13

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